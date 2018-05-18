Gunman apprehended after a shooting at Trump National Doral Golf club in Florida

More
ABC News Live breaks down the news of the day as a gunman at a Trump resort is arrested, and the House is set to vote on a 5-year farm bill
15:07 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunman apprehended after a shooting at Trump National Doral Golf club in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55264434,"title":"Gunman apprehended after a shooting at Trump National Doral Golf club in Florida","duration":"15:07","description":"ABC News Live breaks down the news of the day as a gunman at a Trump resort is arrested, and the House is set to vote on a 5-year farm bill","url":"/US/video/gunman-apprehended-shooting-trump-national-doral-golf-club-55264434","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.