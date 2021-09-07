Gunman opened fire on couple at Houston aquarium

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston Thursday night.
1:21 | 07/09/21

Transcript for Gunman opened fire on couple at Houston aquarium
When officers arrived. Side restaurant on the second floor of the bar area. We're nationally tragically. We head to individuals to cease. And another individual. Now preliminarily. And we still have a lot of investigation today. It does not appear that means of parties were together. So mark. You know this is. The type situation there that should make its own laws. Such as many prayers as we came in for all of the family's home lives. And it's been like.

