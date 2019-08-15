Gunman in Philadelphia shootout surrenders after standoff with police

Six officers were injured in an hours-long standoff with a shooter after serving him a narcotics warrant in North Philadelphia.
2:16 | 08/15/19

Gunman in Philadelphia shootout surrenders after standoff with police

