Gunmen open fire on police in New Jersey, suspects on the run

A New Jersey police officer was shot by two suspects who had been firing from a local bodega, police said on Tuesday.
0:31 | 12/10/19

Gunmen open fire on police in New Jersey, suspects on the run

