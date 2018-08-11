'Guys run, go, he's coming out this door': Video captures Thousand Oaks shooting

More
A video posted to Instagram shows the inside of Borderline Bar and Grill as shots are being fired.
0:39 | 11/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Guys run, go, he's coming out this door': Video captures Thousand Oaks shooting
Yeah. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59067539,"title":"'Guys run, go, he's coming out this door': Video captures Thousand Oaks shooting","duration":"0:39","description":"A video posted to Instagram shows the inside of Borderline Bar and Grill as shots are being fired.","url":"/US/video/guys-run-coming-door-video-captures-thousand-oaks-59067539","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.