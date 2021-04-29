Transcript for Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California

One man who survived the tornado in southern Oklahoma says he won't forget how loud it was the twister barreled through one count damaging a home. And several other buildings no one was injured. While flooding as the big problem in parts of Missouri and Arkansas more rain today could make fox flooding even more dangerous. Let's say a closer look at your Thursday whether. That same slow moving storm system stretches all the way from the south to New England that means thunderstorms. And more flash flooding are possible across the mid south. And into the midwest heavy rain flooding and damaging winds are also possible in the northeast. But there's no rain for the West Coast where drought conditions are getting worse. Los Angeles gets to 85 degrees today Siemens of land on Washington DC seventies in the northwest and across the plains. Only 55 in Boston coast to coast. 95 in Phoenix.

