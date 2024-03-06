Haley ends campaign, clearing path to likely Biden-Trump rematch

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are marching toward a likely rematch and ABC News' Jonathan Karl gives his take on what to expect in November.

March 6, 2024

