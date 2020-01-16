Half-nude sex offender tries break-in via pet door

More
The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 8 when 48-year-old Leroy Vance of Fairfield, California, was spotted in the yard of a local woman who immediately called police for help.
0:30 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Half-nude sex offender tries break-in via pet door

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 8 when 48-year-old Leroy Vance of Fairfield, California, was spotted in the yard of a local woman who immediately called police for help.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68324646","title":"Half-nude sex offender tries break-in via pet door","url":"/US/video/half-nude-sex-offender-break-pet-door-68324646"}