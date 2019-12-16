Transcript for Hallmark Channel apologizes for pulling same-sex wedding ad

Oh yeah. This is the for the wedding planning companies sold at the Hallmark Channel originally didn't think you should see. Channel's parent company Crown Media told solo we are not allowed to accept creatives that are deemed controversial. Now Crown Media says we seem to hurt it has unintentionally caused. This reversal is so important for the LG BTQ community who two days it ghosts that we're told. That they weren't worthy of running an advertisements. On hot in the Hallmark Channel. Initial decision to refuse airing the commercial was in response to pressure from the conservative group one million moms who'd petitioned the channel saying the ad that showed two women kissing. Goes against Christian and conservative values that are important to your primary audience. Zola said it would stop advertising Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter. Is it almost 220 what are you thinking and presidential candidate Pete but a judge said. Being family friendly means honoring love not censoring difference the decision to put the. Add back on the hair is absolutely 100%. The right one. The Hallmark Channel promised we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences. In so doing they'll be playing catch up with what much of television RD does advocacy groups say one in ten characters on scripted primetime programs is now part of the LG BTQ community. Aaron Cook risky ABC news New York.

