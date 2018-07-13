Hammer-wielding men trying to steal from store scared off by owner with gun

More
Police are still looking for the suspects and released video of the incident.
0:40 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hammer-wielding men trying to steal from store scared off by owner with gun

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56569093,"title":"Hammer-wielding men trying to steal from store scared off by owner with gun","duration":"0:40","description":"Police are still looking for the suspects and released video of the incident.","url":"/US/video/hammer-wielding-men-steal-store-scared-off-owner-56569093","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.