Transcript for New Hampshire police officer investigated over TikTok video

Integrity and the trust and confidence that the police department. Clearly shaken here by these allegations. Bedford police say there are investigating one of their own officers about a tick tock video created in uniform and apparently while on duty. I can tell you that I am deeply concerned always deeply concerned when any member of the public. Proceeds. Or in fact feels that member of the Bedford police department is not acted or is acting inappropriately. News nine received a video allegedly of the Bedford police officer with the caption how the media slash liberals want the police to be. It goes on to show an officer in uniform looking like he's pretending to respond to violent emergency calls and an asking people not to shoot or stab people. And when they don't comply he pretends to simply drive away. Another chick talk video involving an officer and another officer joke about making tick tock videos while crews are emergency lights are on. I first became where. An allegation it's on. Buy it at least 1 officer. Saturday morning on an individual and eat him if you promise of public what if this. Carefully. About what that is. Ways great degree of scrutiny. And their impartiality. And always with the public's views and up most informed most of them. As to whether the officer could be fired for the videos. We have to look at what the Conn candidates. And what the allegations are and balance those and allegations against the rules department policies and procedures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.