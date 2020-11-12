Transcript for Hanukkah parade passes hospital to thank health care heroes

Last night was the first night of Chanukah Ben Wallace not the biggest holiday on the Jewish calendar it's still a family time when families come together to celebrate. Something that's so much harder this year. Especially hard for our first responders. Medical workers who are still on the front lines of this pandemic and that's my moments like this one just so important that is a Chanukah parade. Going past a hospital in Oklahoma City. Thanking health care. Heroes for the great work that they do every day and an executive at that hospital spoke out about. Why that moment really resonated with him. Nicholas. We're live like that things have rep Michael Linden the whole Jewish community for coming out at the beginning of chronic. In this festival of lights to have them come by. Can provide us a festival life for our caregivers in recognition of their tremendous work that. They are doing during this pandemic car care giver her work tirelessly working. Serve the community. In the recognition in the community getting married again means a lot. It means a lot indeed happy Chanukah to all and those on the front lines and all who are celebrating.

