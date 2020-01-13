Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in federal court in White Plains, New York, Monday morning, days after he was indicted on 10 counts that alleged he targeted victims because of their religious beliefs.
1:33 | 01/13/20

Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges

