'It can happen within an instant': Texas council member on human smuggling

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with San Antonio council member Adriana Rocha Garcia on the human smuggling crisis, the police presence in the area and further updates in the developing investigation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live