'Whatever happened, they killed my dad': Daughter on father’s deadly police encounter

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Arnitra Hollman, daughter of Johnny Hollman, after the Atlanta deacon died following a traffic accident and struggle with police, who are now under investigation.

August 21, 2023

