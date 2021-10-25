Harris County sheriff wants to learn why kids were abandoned with dead sibling

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez about the investigation into the abandonment of three boys in a Houston apartment with the corpse of their brother.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live