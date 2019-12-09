Transcript for Hate crime charges for man who attacked Jewish man

Police say they've arrested the first attack about fight with Iraq in Brooklyn and my PDs hate crime task force is charged 26 year old. O'Neal deal board they say that he attacked a 63 year old man with a brick and Lincoln terrace park back in August. The victim says he hurt his attacker yelled an anti Semitic slur at him. At a Stony Brook university professor has pleaded not guilty to stealing 200000 dollars in cancer research funds. Joffrey gearing up is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for research equipment from fake companies that he created. Prosecutors say he used grants from the national institutes of health and Stony Brook university to pay his personal expenses including as mortgage. You're and is free on 250000. Dollars bond he is due back in court next month.

