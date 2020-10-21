-
Now Playing: Loyalty and the Supreme Court: Why Evangelicals stick with Trump
-
Now Playing: Racial justice, police reform bills rise to prominence in 2020
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Warp Speed chief says no undue White House pressure
-
Now Playing: Sen. John Thune: Stimulus vote difficult before Election Day
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Justice Department settles with Purdue Pharma
-
Now Playing: NASA lands 1st spacecraft on asteroid
-
Now Playing: Record snow in parts of the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Attorney in Miami accused of being serial bank robber
-
Now Playing: At least a dozen people injured in school bus accident
-
Now Playing: Parents of over 500 migrant children missing after border separation, ACLU says
-
Now Playing: Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to felony charges, will pay $8 billion
-
Now Playing: CDC redefines COVID-19 ‘close contact’
-
Now Playing: How Kenneth Walker felt surrounded by police outside Breonna Taylor's home
-
Now Playing: Who Kenneth Walker feels is responsible for Breonna Taylor's death
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about ‘excess deaths’ from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Police officer in Breonna Taylor incident speaks out
-
Now Playing: How Wisconsin is keeping in-person voting safe during COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: How would a COVID-19 vaccine interact with the flu vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Trump administration has made coronavirus pandemic 'political,' Jill Biden says