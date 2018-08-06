-
Now Playing: Teen crosses border to greet deported dad on graduation day
-
Now Playing: Couple's engagement will make your Trader Joe's-loving heart smile
-
Now Playing: Chicago man fatally shot in back by officer: Medical examiner
-
Now Playing: Mom takes issue with classroom rhyme explaining school lockdown procedure
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump arrives at G-7; Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
-
Now Playing: Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight
-
Now Playing: How can you help a suicidal person?
-
Now Playing: 2 gorillas at Milwaukee zoo likely died from water contaminated with E. coli
-
Now Playing: Gloria Williams, who kidnapped baby and raised her, sentenced to 18 years
-
Now Playing: Outrage grows over video of cops beating unarmed man
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick's lawyers expected to subpoena Trump
-
Now Playing: Rumors swirl of LeBron's last game with the Cavs
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 in apparent suicide
-
Now Playing: Washington Capitals win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise history
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump pushes back on Giuliani's Stormy Daniels comments
-
Now Playing: Teacher claims school made him resign for not using transgender student's name
-
Now Playing: 2 more cops placed on leave
-
Now Playing: Calling all Rosé fans: These ideas are sure to up anyone’s Rosé game
-
Now Playing: 11 epic graduation speeches to get you motivated
-
Now Playing: Severe storms, threat of twisters after flash flood emergency in Okla.