Transcript for Heat alerts issued for 21 states

Going to be -- hot across much of the country with this huge building more than three days in many cases and that's a heat wave. Excessive heat warnings are up the next heat advisories up for over a dozen states in the midwest Chicago included but also here in the nor northeast excessive heat warnings for Philadelphia and south Jersey parts of the Delmarva and temperatures today will feel like a lower to mid ninety's and many of these spots in this will only be extending. Into tomorrow Monday Tuesday and beyond as its that he waive bills so at the beach if you have that capability in now abide by the local rules. That's check and he weathered actually time now for look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.