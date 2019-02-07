Heat wave targeting US during July 4 holiday week

Parts of the Southeast will see a Heat Index above 100 on Tuesday.
Transcript for Heat wave targeting US during July 4 holiday week
The time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. Heavy rain may have triggered mud slide that caused this train derailment along the Mississippi River in grant county Wisconsin. The cars that derailed were carrying empty containers the cleanup is expected to take days. Elsewhere around the country the big story is the heat temperatures are warming up as we approach the July 4 holiday expect highs in the ninety's today from Wichita to Raleigh 95 in Chicago a toasty 103 and Jacksonville. Feels like temperatures will top 100 across much of the southeast by tomorrow.

