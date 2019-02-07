-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, July 2, 2019
-
Now Playing: College students hold vigil for slain classmate
-
Now Playing: Church pays medical debt for nearly 2,000 families
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old tennis star upsets 5-time Wimbledon champ Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: USWNT slams Britain after team manager accuses US of spying
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's son addresses drug addiction, relationships and corruption allegations
-
Now Playing: Investigation into sudden death of 27-year-old star MLB pitcher
-
Now Playing: Scorching temperatures expected for July 4th
-
Now Playing: Heat wave targeting US during July 4 holiday week
-
Now Playing: 'Evan Goes Wild' star talks working with animals on 'dream show'
-
Now Playing: The Catt family arrested for bank robbery: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Two men rob a bank at gunpoint in Katy, Texas: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Small plane makes emergency landing after losing engine
-
Now Playing: Escaped convict on the loose in Texas
-
Now Playing: Meet the youngest player to beat Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden talks about foreign business dealings
-
Now Playing: Terrifying view from inside a cockpit after engine goes out
-
Now Playing: July 4th warning for children and fireworks
-
Now Playing: Angels baseball pitcher dead at 27
-
Now Playing: Outrage sparked by reports of private CBP Facebook group