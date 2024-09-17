Heated exchange at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Sen. John Kennedy probed the executive director of the Arab American Institute about support for Hamas and Hezbollah in a heated exchange at Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

September 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live