Transcript for Heavy rain brings damaging mudslides to Southern California

Southern California has been absolutely drenched. In torrential rainfall than agencies will car is bringing us the very latest from Malibu. Good morning lot of we've had so many storms sweep through California recently that every time it rains there is a new danger we saw this boulder come crashing down that hillside you can see that this is the size of a car this it happened. During the middle of the day when cars are driving up and down this highway it would have been. A lot more dangerous as of now this highway is still shut down over the weekend we saw a sinkhole opened up and swallow. A front and loader we also saw rain soaked conditions and a high five a first responder. Was killed driving to try to help people who were in an accident there and as crews and a common try to start cleaning this up. They're not gonna mail to do that before the next storm system suites there were expecting a lot more rain and snow across California. Through Tuesday. Lana some really remarkable images thanks him ABC's world car.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.