Transcript for Heavy rain, strong storms target water-logged South

Packard home a massive highway pileup in the snow fifty vehicles were involved in this crash on interstate eighty in Wyoming. At least two people were killed police expect the highway to be closed through the morning commute. A sick a look now at your Monday forecast. A storm system is moving across Alabama Tennessee and Kentucky thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible along with at risk for flooding. Meanwhile an eerie scene along Lake Erie south of buffalo this weekend waves crashing ashore along with heavy winds created this stunning scene up homes encased in ice. People having coming from all over to visit this neighborhood. Which met today's high temperatures warming up in the east into the fifties and New York State Chicago reach 49 met this 68. Great Falls and Deborah reach 48 a cool 65 Phoenix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.