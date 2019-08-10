Transcript for Heavy snow in Dakotas, fire danger in West

Well back in this country high winds and dry conditions may fourth utility companies in California to turn off the power for a large section of the state. The main utility in northern California says it could cut power to half the state as soon as tomorrow morning they're trying to prevent. Falling power lines found sparking wildfires just last night more than a dozen homes had to be evacuated while crews battled this fire at a home near LA. Time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. Gorgeous storm warning is in effect for parts of them northwest and northern Rockies some areas could see up to sixty inches of snow. When chills could drop to fifteen below zero blowing snow will make travel. Typical with reduced visibility. DeVon Berkett see its first snow of the season late Wednesday followed by record cold. Looking at today's high temperatures around the country six c.s from Boston to new York and Washington DC. Eighties and Atlanta and Mike and me at a high of 97 today. In Phoenix.

