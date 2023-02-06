Heavy snow and rain hit West Coast, moving east

A winter storm has brought heavy rain and snow has been falling along the West Coast this weekend, with certain parts expected to see up to four feet of snow this week.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live