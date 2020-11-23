-
Now Playing: Families fighting to feed children as coronavirus pandemic continues to impact jobs
-
Now Playing: Line for COVID-19 test wraps around block
-
Now Playing: America’s growing hunger crisis
-
Now Playing: Five sisters from two families graduate from Marine Corps training
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca announces COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 3rd COVID-19 vaccine announced
-
Now Playing: Will Thanksgiving lead to a rise in cases?
-
Now Playing: ICU nurse delivers warning to others as her own dad is treated in her COVID-19 unit
-
Now Playing: New storm system to develop in Central US
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel
-
Now Playing: Oh, deer! Police rescue buck tangled in soccer net
-
Now Playing: Puppy saved from alligator
-
Now Playing: Travel during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Remembering Pat Quinn
-
Now Playing: Man jumps into water, saves dog from alligator
-
Now Playing: Surgeon general discusses White House holiday party, vaccines
-
Now Playing: 3rd drug maker announces 'highly effective' vaccine
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania judge tosses Trump campaign lawsuit
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 warnings ahead of Thanksgiving as antibody treatment shows promise