Transcript for High school coach who responded to deadly shooting nominated for NFL award

It was a scene you wouldn't expect to see a high school football game the horrific and tragic shooting earlier this year during the contest between Camden and Pleasantville. The took the life of ten year old Blake attended. Or persons who was thought about it get down from a hard to explain this environment Teva digital book about it you know have been. Here's that he was our own and make sure that this statement like you know you talk to their parent away from him found I was happy that was they would do. Everybody back all the children back to their parents them. Camden coach Dwane savage led the way it making sure some light came out of the darkness of that day. He played an instrumental role in having the game resumed at Lincoln Financial Field. And because of that and much more the Philadelphia Eagles have nominated him for this year's Don Shula. NFL high school coach of the year. It's a great honor and especially beer and the fact that my evil plan to vote vote did I come from a US. Like some here believe. We got to see firsthand. The way that he was able to. Impact the last of not only be Canton has teamed with community as a whole savage will join me 31 other nominees at the Pro Bowl in Orlando Florida next week. The winner which will be announced at the game on channel six on January 26. We get 101000 dollars with 151000. Going to the football program. We come right through from often raised Trout it try to give money. This will be a blessing the 50000 did great jobs or force would lecture. In Camden, New Jersey Jamie birdie channel six action news.

