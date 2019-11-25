Transcript for High school wrestler's prosthetic legs stolen

I don't know of thumb wrestling at all of this here. Brett winters he's a senior on the Pacific high school wrestling team but he's not your average wrestler. Brett was born without tibia bones in his legs his mother was faced with the choice. A first son spending his life in a wheelchair or having them cut off saloon. I was irritated in fronts ordinary government affairs suitably exits and and I have grown so. Those legs have since evolved and Brett has several different pairs for different activities ones for walking. Running playing football. And one to wrestle those legs disappeared from a Pacific high GM closet this week right now start seeing their hurts. Two or even practice. Without anything on the one of the legs has since turned up but the other has not. The school district has offered to replace them but it's a long process and they may not arrive before the season and breads wrestling career come to an end. How does that make you feel. Bummed though those splendid long going to see this. Here and in order possibly to stay. Championships. Out of almost sports did I do have this because schooled this was the one sport that I can actually do. And this was the one sport I was able to do very wrote. Brett was set to be a team captain this year but that likely won't happen now unless his other leg is found. Jewelry Randy ABC seven Eyewitness News. In.

