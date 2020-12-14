Highland bull completes picture-perfect wintry scene amid snowfall

More
Highland bull completes picture-perfect wintry scene amid snowfall in Oklahoma.
1:06 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Highland bull completes picture-perfect wintry scene amid snowfall
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Highland bull completes picture-perfect wintry scene amid snowfall in Oklahoma.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74715384","title":"Highland bull completes picture-perfect wintry scene amid snowfall","url":"/US/video/highland-bull-completes-picture-perfect-wintry-scene-amid-74715384"}