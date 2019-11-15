Transcript for Highlights of the 2nd impeachment hearing

So now the today's hearing has concluded that committee is expected to move into the basement of the capitol for closed session interview David Holmes. He is a staffer who on Wednesday ambassador Taylor reference in his testimony. Several moments want to highlight today a lot of course was made of the president's tweeting Ivanovic is response to that. In real time the Democrats calling it witness in the tit intimidation which is a crime president trump was asked about that just a few hours later here's what he had to say. I don't think so at all. What they're doing in Washington. Without hearing and by the way it's a political process is not a legal process. So if I have somebody saying I'm allowed to speak up. If somebody says about me we're not allowed to have any kind of representation. When that'll have to have almost anything. And nobody seemed anything like it in the history of our country there has never been a disgrace like what's going on right now so you know what. I want I have the right to speak I have freedom of speech just as other people do. But they've taken away the Republicans rights. And I watched today as certain very talented people wanted to ask questions. And they weren't even allowed to ask questions Republicans they weren't allowed to ask questions and subversive thing. Likely more to come about that story line as far as witness intimidation was also an emotional moment when the former ambassador talked about the personal impact. Of a smear campaign with syphilis without. I was at. I really don't want to get into that and thank you for asking. Because I do care I also want to know how do you think it affected your fellow. Colleagues. In foreign service. My Republican colleagues have. Said that since you receive such adulation from any embracing from your own fellow colleagues. That what occurred the incident ever occurred with the president. And his cronies you know maligning your reputation how does that had a chilling effect on the ability. And the morale within the foreign service tasty. To that end I think madness. I think that. It has had exactly that a chilling effect not only an embassy keys but throughout the State Department. Because people don't know. Can't have multiple. Weather. Their efforts to pursue our stated policy. Are going to be. Supported. And that is me. That is a dangerous place to be.

