Hiker lost in Hawaii forest for 17 days reflects on her rescue 5 years later

Amanda Eller’s life hasn’t been the same since spending 17 days surviving in the Maui wilderness.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live