Transcript for Hiker lost on remote trail for nearly 1 week

It's been years since Ryan Jernigan has seen his best friend's little sister could see on foreign in this circumstance that read about death is flying in from Phoenix and from DFW she's striving to Arkansas to find her big drop there wealth or realism that Joshua McClatchy has been missing since Saturday. He was an Arkansas hiking texting his mom photo updates this first picture came at 11:27 AM and then 1209. His view from buckeye trail. But a few hours later around 5 o'clock she received this it reads hey mom I need your help remain calm and we'll get through there. According to his tactic that in two miles into the trail. And just off the path and they get ahold of someone that he knew no one has heard from Joshua C it's extremely. And Barnes. He's my only sibling. Is my parents only sign. A Polk county sheriff's office and other teens are tirelessly looking for this Fort Worth man. Along with volunteers and friends and the search continues in hopes he is still allow. We have so much support and it has been really encouraging so certainly we are worried about were not and it's. We're not broken and we're not without ho. A Smart adventurous out Dorsey guy whose life passion is to help people with mental illness. All Joshua wanted for his birthday was this hiking trip to Arkansas he turned 38 on Sunday and has so much more. To give to this this. That you're capable. And we've got the support continues for the State's strong family. Like many others a kind stranger who overheard my interview with Miranda and Brian. Is praying with that. As they make their way to Arkansas to bring in Joshua home the lord is history at TFW international airport. I'm Tiffany.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.