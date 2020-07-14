Historic heat across the South

Ten states are under heat advisories and warnings, with San Antonio, Texas, hitting 107 degrees.
0:29 | 07/14/20

The most violent conditions in the nation today will stretch from Kansas to Wisconsin's thunderstorms will roll across that area bringing seven B mile per hour winds. And large help to some areas isolated tornadoes are also possible specially Illinois and Iowa. Checking the temperatures that southwest heat wave means triple digit. It's from Phoenix to Dallas. Dallas readings in the nineties fish from Kansas City to Miami 86 in New York only mid seventies for Boston. And Minneapolis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

