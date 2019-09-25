Transcript for In-home day care cited for giving kids melatonin

Vanessa Terry was just looking for an in home day care that would give her son a safe place to be instead she believes they were giving. Something in history. This is that daycare Brent associate of family child care and they need six year old Julius had been out his new daycare for two weeks when he was put down for his for a nap time in early August Julius says he was handed a red drink with white flakes on top. I pulled pulled the wool new role ballot bowl will hold while all her old Julius drink at all both horrible parole by our own. Obama book found that our school when he well he still felt sleepy after he told his family I just made me feel really easy. I mother Vanessa carries as a complaint was filed with the state licensing debate. Sparking a surprise inspection and weeks later a report he felt betrayed based on interviews and documentation like text messages state investigators cited the daycare for providing knowledge Helen into the daycare children to help them sleep. How dare you get my kids something. Without even telling me without my knowledge man just think how Gerry he'll have the right. Sheri Fowler report with the deputies who have begun an investigation. Melatonin is a natural supplement used as a sleep aid possible side offense include dizziness and nausea. Here it we found a ham. Handful of criminal cases across the country three day care providers in Chicago charged with giving melatonin gummy bears before nap time. In Oregon a woman sentenced a 21 years for feeding melatonin to kids while she went tanning and to the jam. Some of those kids now complained of not being able to sleep right. When we knock on the door the Bonita daycare a woman identifying herself as the owner told Leslie only child she's ever fed melatonin you is her own child because he is autistic. As for Julie you did not dose that child with melatonin. Here with me here. For one nap time that you now put anything in a string. Why would this board why would these investigators say that you have been putting Allentown and coming in more should this day care still be up and running. Now I don't think they should still be open up an errant. That's just the biggest mistrust that you can that he can you Kenny Perry Sani child.

