Transcript for Would-be home invader caught with Trump mask after police chase: Officials

This is the suspect here he's thirty year old Michael Martell junior. He's found hiding in the woods after police say he crashed a stolen truck while trying to outrun them now officers also say they found some pretty interesting items. When they searched his vehicle you can see some of them laid out down here they said they found bullets to a drill to even. A president Donald Trump massed around 10 o'clock last night Barnes said police received a tip that Martell. Was coming to their town town armed with a gun. And was planning a home invasion in retaliation for money code from a previous drug deal. Martel was spotted by a Barnes said a police officer and that's when the chase began. It traveled through Pitts field before coming to a crashing end in Chile Chester. At times Martellus truck reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. A lot of people in danger bomb is no doubt about it he wanted to get away for whatever reason. We also discovered that yet trucking was driving a stolen earlier that evening on a carpet. And the chief says Mattel was out on bail at the time he was previously arrested by state police for possession of a firearm. With obliterated serial numbers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.