-
Now Playing: Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday
-
Now Playing: Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home
-
Now Playing: 5 relatives found dead in suspected killing spree
-
Now Playing: Retired firefighter killed helping another driver
-
Now Playing: Landfill could hold clues in missing Colorado mom search
-
Now Playing: Wind blows the roof off a building
-
Now Playing: Pandas have fun in the snow
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly out of jail
-
Now Playing: Coyote treks across frozen lake
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Would-be home invader caught with Trump mask after police chase: Officials
-
Now Playing: Rhinoceros strikes zookeeper with horn
-
Now Playing: Wrongfully convicted man reaches $21M settlement
-
Now Playing: West Virginia community garden helps addicts in recovery
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Oakland news crew robbed, security guard shot while covering teachers' strike
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Old precedents too often overrule new forensic science insights, judge says
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
-
Now Playing: OC couple hired PI to monitor son before he allegedly killed them