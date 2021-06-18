24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Homeland security calls footage of agents on horseback 'extremely troubling'

At least 10,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, are still camped out near the Del Rio International Bridge.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live