Homeless man with no arms charged in stabbing

Homeless man with no arms charged in stabbing Jonathan Crenshaw, who appeared in court on aggravated battery charges, was arrested for stabbing a man with a pair of scissors in Miami's South Beach.
0:42 | 07/12/18

Transcript for Homeless man with no arms charged in stabbing
Are being charged aggravated battery. I'm reviewing the order. Affidavits with probable cause. So the victim was asking the defendant for directions and that wrecked it defendant pulled out an unknown object and stabbed the victims and ran off. She described its subject is almost mail. Okay I'm listening mr. heartsick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

