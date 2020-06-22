Transcript for Homeowner finds remains of missing Oregon woman

The Washington county sheriff's office were spotted Saturday night. Deputies tell us the homeowner here was mowing an overgrown part of the property when the body was found. Based on the location an evidence in the area search crews say they're confident it's Allyson Y percent. Search is started near here in December. At the time water scenes mother told police in KT Allison and her boyfriend were visiting the eerie when their car broke down and that they were separated looking for help. Now as they await confirmation from the medical examiner deputies say they're grateful to find closure. Given you know what the property owner was doing it if that property owner wasn't doing what they were doing. I don't know if she ever. So we're very fortunate here. The medical examiner says the body could be identified officially in the next few weeks but that all depends on the conditions of the remains.

