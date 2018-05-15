Homeowner's landscaping job yields backyard cash, gold discovery

More
Matthew Emanuel's find was actually his neighbor's safe, which had been stolen in December 2011.
0:45 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeowner's landscaping job yields backyard cash, gold discovery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55175774,"title":"Homeowner's landscaping job yields backyard cash, gold discovery","duration":"0:45","description":"Matthew Emanuel's find was actually his neighbor's safe, which had been stolen in December 2011.","url":"/US/video/homeowners-landscaping-job-yields-backyard-cash-gold-discovery-55175774","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.