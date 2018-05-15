Now Playing: Officers' body cams show inside horrific Colorado apartment attack

Now Playing: Parents of 2 girls killed in Parkland shooting running for school board seats

Now Playing: Homeowner's landscaping job yields backyard cash, gold discovery

Now Playing: Woman fights off intruders who were armed with AK-47

Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson engaged to former NFL player

Now Playing: Security camera captures 'angel' image over truck

Now Playing: Mom accused of torturing 10 children speaks out

Now Playing: Boy gets police escort to school after officer dad's death

Now Playing: Concerns growing over next volcano eruption in Hawaii

Now Playing: Trump visits first lady in hospital after kidney procedure

Now Playing: Severe storms tear across the country

Now Playing: Officials monitoring air quality after Hawaii eruption

Now Playing: See how far the Hawaii volcano's devastation goes

Now Playing: Wisconsin police officer caught on video punching teen in face

Now Playing: Cincinnati teen died in van after attempting to communicate with 911

Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump has kidney surgery

Now Playing: Couple accused of abusing 10 children

Now Playing: Invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens dropped

Now Playing: House explosion in Cleveland