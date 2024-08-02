'Horrified': Sheriff who hired ex-deputy charged in Sonya Massey killing speaks out

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, whose office hired the former deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey last month, said that he will not resign.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live