Transcript for Hospital can remove baby from life support: Texas judge

Tinsley Lewis his entire eleven months of life have been spent like this in a Fort Worth icu hooked up to breathing and feeding tubes that are keeping her alive. But now a judge says the little girl who was born with a heart defects. And suffers from Lyme Disease can be taken off of life support in seven days siding with the hospital which argued in court that her condition is terminal. And that Tinsley is in pain because of her treatment. And she's suffering as a result of the things that we are doing. For her to stay alive. The case centered on a Texas law that allows physicians to stop care they believe is feudal if another hospital can't be found to treat the patient. He's not staying out of villages is there rights and take so my because I won't satisfactory. Lawyers debating the law's constitutionality. As Tim please mother argues her daughter's fate should be her decision. Any profit actually was suffering Alan I'd be grounded today pride in my life. Adding in a statement Thursday I am heartbroken over today's decision because the judge basically said Tinsley life is not worth living and she may need feasible iron. I'm no she don't continue. Two art for her life. And Tinsley mother says she now plans to continue that fight by appealing this judge's decision. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.