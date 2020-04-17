Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Former Duke, Duchess of Sussex deliver meals to charities in LA

Now Playing: Disparities faced by black communities in wake of coronavirus

Now Playing: Cuomo extends the shutdown in New York until at least May 15

Now Playing: Americans continue to struggle financially as US faces record unemployment

Now Playing: Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories

Now Playing: Chefs turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity

Now Playing: Communities across America lack access to clean water amid COVID-19 crisis

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Apr. 16, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Large cases of positive testing for COVID-19

Now Playing: Trump wants some states to reopen by May 1

Now Playing: 17 dead bodies discovered in New Jersey nursing home

Now Playing: Small Business Loan program running out of money for small businesses

Now Playing: Woman delivers baby while in COVID-19 coma

Now Playing: Grim discovery found at largest nursing home in NJ

Now Playing: Trump unveils long-awaited guidelines to reopen US

Now Playing: Popular actor Brian Dennehy has died

Now Playing: What we know about how COVID-19 affects lungs