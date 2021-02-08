Transcript for Hospitalizations spike in Louisiana as delta variant spreads

The delta variant Terri through the country's doctor thought she warns things are going to get worse. The daily average of new US cases is over 72000. That's up 532%. Since mid June. And where once again seeing long lines to get tested this one. It's in hard hit Florida. Meanwhile Louisiana's reporting the highest infection rate in the country hospitalizations there are up nearly 500%. From last month. RJ Norman is in New Orleans with the latest. This morning delta variant cases by king. Chicago hundreds of thousands of concert goers crammed into grant park this weekend for Lyle of blues. Officials say 90%. Of attendees were vaccinated. But now they're monitoring for any possible cogan spread as the US marks a troubling new milestone. Recording more than a 100000. New code would cases in a single day for the first time since February. We're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because was seeing the cases go up. Which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again the solution to this is get vaccinated. Dangerous delta variant would spread disease early is chicken pox. According to an internal CDC document obtained by ABC news while just a one person sick with the original strain of -- nineteen. Could easily infect an average of two to three people in close contact. With the delta very into that number could now be up to nine people. 47 states and territories now categorized. As areas with high or substantial community transmission. Florida O reporting to. Any 1000. Kobe case is on Friday its largest single day increase since the pandemic began and in Texas. There are now just said then available icu beds in Austin a city with 2.3 million residents. And in Louisiana hospitalizations. Are up nearly five. 500%. In the last month. At the Children's Hospital in New Orleans they went from zero moving patients at the beginning of the week to twenty by Thursday. We have a premature and send in the neonatal icu in our Q we have a Tony three month old infant on a high frequency Gosling and later. Com we've had it for other teenagers all unvaccinated. In the unit's hands it's really technical and everybody at this point. Louisiana and now reporting the highest infection rate in the country. If this is happening here are especially in newer islands with pretty good. The vaccination rates it's gonna happen everywhere. Daryl barker a healthy 31 year old who refuse to get vaccinated. Only ended in a Missouri icu with just up 20% chance of surviving. Now fighting for his life. As his wife and six year old son. We watched through a window. I was strongly against the effects of we're a strong. Server family. All of welfare. Hillary have. Health officials tally the threat of serious disease for children is a real concern right now this hospital. Recently admitted seventeen children in just a matter of days. This recent surge is overwhelming first responders here in New Orleans were the mayor says they are un able to keep up with and what one calls Diane. Scary stubs and a Norman's in New Orleans thank you. And Louisiana is seen as rising cases so much so that one hospital in Baton Rouge is reporting at least one new coal would patient being checked in every hour. Governor John Bell AdWords is expected to announce. A decision on whether to issue a statewide mast mandated later this afternoon let's bring in director of the new orleans' Health Department doctor Jennifer Beck known for more on this document that thanks so much for being here I know you're busy. We appreciate you taking the time to New Orleans was a hot spot in the early days of the pandemic some doctors at that point even said that it could be worse than Katrina. So how does this new surge compare to what you saw last year. Well in some ways it's worse and some ways it's better you know we were one of the it didn't get at a time when very very little is known about the virus transmission and what we need union mitigated. Now where is 1617 months later and we know what to do we know that math or should and we know more critically that vaccines work should and so it's really disheartening should be. He's especially when New Orleans is really weld vaccinated we're over 70%. Are eligible population. But that just shows that delta is a different animal it is our market she just and it is sickening those unvaccinated. Kids in our city and stage an overwhelming us just as if we were back at the beginning now. How concerned are you about the high vaccine rating at the high cost equalization is your CAA. The rise and hospitalizations in children especially as they get ready to head back to school. Well what I'm seeing as Natalie health directorate of practicing emergency position is that to a person are on. Are feeling the hospitals. If you are hospitalized in Louisiana it is 90% certain. You are unvaccinated. So this is something that. Easily could have been permanent now for children we can't prevent that we can't. Win the vaccine English and that's even more concerning we. Do what we can. Until they can get protected as well. And so do you worry about back to school season how that's gonna look candidate and the delta variant now on how we're seeing it spread. It's certainly couldn't come at a worse time rush I will say I appreciate and American academy actually an easy recommendations. Universal masking schools we've seen our public schools here in New Orleans adopt. Very early I think it's cool with universal masking should I will still lightly EE SC east should be and we all know that the benefits in person school are tremendous. However you know it's. The community to decide. How do we want school ago. How do we want to be laid back frequent shutdowns of scissors long do we want to do the right thing in getting back. Needed so that group and what kind of other restrictions are in place such a school related mundane business is around town etc. to try to mitigate the spread. An excited to see that so many of our businesses have stepped up. On their own not only would there indoor mass and they couldn't place on Friday but several requiring proof of vaccination. Or negative test answer riches and really good idea right now for us we still got. I restrictions on large gatherings if you want to have a large gathering at a 100% capacity. Indoor or outdoor everyone has to Wear masks and or are they showed the vaccination. We never let our foot. We're just hoping that again would you focus on vaccinations on eighty short term indoor mass mandate will weather the worsened this. And the governor is getting ready to announce whether there will be a new mask mandate in place we think you need more restrictions in Louisiana. I think that right now follow it's taking time to build immunity because remember even if you get vaccinated today it's six weeks until you have action we need some short term. How should end it we know that. Indoor masks work. We know that he is so much or he just as you show. We've got to do whatever we can't you block the transmission. And so I think this is a very good seats. It's a governor he's at it. So what's your message to other health departments about what they should be doing to try to prevent surges in their cities. Well I know in speaking did several of them that there are already out of worried about this are already seeing their numbers pick up. I would just say. Don't assume that this is not gonna happen she used. Delta is everywhere. It will go straight for your own pacs and he didn't. Populations and that will unfortunately still over and cause all of mostly mild. Infections and acceded individuals so prepare for it due what you need you to get your rates as high as all weather this storm. All right doctor Jennifer and I know we so appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you.

