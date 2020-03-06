Transcript for Hot deals and steals as we spring into summer

We're back now with "What you need to know" about some hot "Deals & steals" as we spring into summer. Tory Johnson joins us now with more. Good afternoon, Tory. I don't get to say that to you I know. It's a treat. Hello, Amy. I got my small business shelf of goodies here. These are all companies that have been impacted by the covid crisis. Your purchase not only give you great deal but also help jobs, which we love. This first one is specifically for you, Amy, because no team is hotter than your team. These are the number one fan -- number one oven Mitts from youthefan. They make awesome products. Both oven Mitts as well as 3-d coasters of stadiums. This is an Indiana small business and all of the products are 50% off. Today, they range from $8 to $10. Then we move on to another small business, this is a small team in San Diego, and they make really great massaging rollers. They combine two popular things -- the foam roller and the massage. They create these great products that are great for enhancing range of motion, also easing soreness, lots of people like you Amy, who exercise find them very useful and they're all 50% off. So these today range from $40 to $50. Then we go to home bazaar, really lovely company in new York, they've made beautiful birdhouses, they're all wood construction for outside use. The spring season is really their super bowl and with the retail shutdown, their sales were crushed, so we've got a huge assortment all at half price. Now range from $20 to just over $200. Can't go wrong with them. Another fun one, this was invented by a M in Virginia. It's called glovestix. It's an easy solution to eliminate odors and bacteria in some of the common things that kids have around the house, shoes, gloves, sporting gear, it's a very easy to use product and it has a replacable deodorizing bag. It does the work for you. Again, 50% off. The pieces range from $4.50 to $15. Then, blanquil is a houston-based small business. It's all about delivering comfort. We got their very popular mattress, it's a gel-infused ten-inch memory foam mattress. The memory foam kind of contour to your body for a comfortable night sleep. And then the gel infusion deliver cooling properties on that's always a win. And we also have their very popular weighted blankets, they're great for easing anxiety, a hug promoting deeper sleep. We've got the mattresses in all sizes so these are all 50% off, these products range from 64.50 or the $599. I'm sure the control room is shouting on this one -- free shipping as well from blanquil. This is a small business in Utah, they make a very simple lanyard that attaches to your phone so you can carry it on your wrist. Lots of different colors. 50% off. They start at $6.50 and with all of these, you're helping to preserve jobs, which is a win. It's a win-win. Tory, thank you so much. We've partnered with all of these companies on these great deals. You can get them on our website. And when we come back -- the

