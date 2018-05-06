Hot, dry weather continues for regions battling wildfires in Southwest

Phoenix reached over 110 degrees on Monday for the first time this year.
0:15 | 06/05/18

Transcript for Hot, dry weather continues for regions battling wildfires in Southwest
Will be around 75 degrees but their excessive heat warnings east of Los Angeles area Phoenix will hit a 106. Both Dallas and Albuquerque will top out around 9588. Will be a high in both Kansas City. Missouri and Memphis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

