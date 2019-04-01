Transcript for House where 12 children allegedly tortured by parents sells for $310,000

It's many years since anyone has lived at this Paris home. On the door are posted letters noting the home had been foreclosed on another asks neighbors to report any signs of vandalism. Yesterday the homes sold in an online auction for far less than homes in the neighborhood are going for. Now that it's being so that. This house can mean a less creepy and are on the neighborhood. Those four bedroom three bathroom home used to belong to David and Luiz Turkmen and their children. The couple are accused of torturing twelve of their thirteen children by chain them up under feeding them and only allowing them to shower once a year. All of it happening behind the walked door of this home. I'm glad it's sold somebody can take care that common thing in the life back into it again it's unclear if the new owners aren't even aware of the home's dark history. The online auction site that listed the home makes no mention of it Eyewitness News reached out to the site and we're told no comment. A neighbor told us off camera she has seen cleaning and repair crews coming and going from the home in recent days. But the screen in the front window remains as it did a year ago. Authorities say a steered seventeen year old girl cut that screen to crawl out and call for help. It's a little drew her jury looking right now and so. I hope. When Evers wrong inside they can fix. The sale of the home closes a chapter four this neighborhood. But the next chapter in the turbine story will begin in September when their trial begins reporting in Paris he's so what is ABC seven Eyewitness News.

