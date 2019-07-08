House blast being probed as arson and hate crime

Ohio authorities are investigating the explosion of a home belonging to an interracial couple as an arson and possible hate crime after racial slurs were found painted on the garage and two vehicles.
The FBI in deputies in Ohio are investigating a house explosion as a possible hate crime. And neighbors reported a blast at that home in sterling at around 1 AM on July 3. The interracial couple who live there were home at the time they were saying somewhere else while repairs were being done. The sheriff there says a swastika and racial slurs were found on the couple's garage and on neighbors' cars. The homeowner says he feels helpless and disgusted. If someone would do this.

