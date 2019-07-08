Transcript for House blast being probed as arson and hate crime

The FBI in deputies in Ohio are investigating a house explosion as a possible hate crime. And neighbors reported a blast at that home in sterling at around 1 AM on July 3. The interracial couple who live there were home at the time they were saying somewhere else while repairs were being done. The sheriff there says a swastika and racial slurs were found on the couple's garage and on neighbors' cars. The homeowner says he feels helpless and disgusted. If someone would do this.

