Transcript for Several House Republicans to vote to impeach President Trump

An ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on all of this Rick at least five house Republicans have announced that they will vote. To impeach president trump how significant is that. The dam is breaking it's going to be a bipartisan vote and I think the number could be easily into the twenties we'll have to see other day plays out but. I clearly did the statement from from congresswoman Cheney was significant gives cover to a whole lot of Republicans as does. The signal from Mitch McConnell the senate. Majority leader whose whose aides have been quoted anonymously in a whole bunch of publications and as we reported as well that he's very much open to the consideration he hasn't committed one way or the other but. A whole lot of Republicans who've been looking for singles for leadership. Frankly looking for some kind of direction should they defend the president or should they vote their conscience in this very consequential vote. I now feel free dot by virtue of the other. The other members of their conference who come home to come forward publicly including Liz Cheney one of the most recognizable. Faces and that a Republican conference and number three Republican and also the highest ranking woman. In the House of Representatives. And Rick president trump defended himself yesterday calling his speech at the rally before the capital breach quote. Totally appropriate so how much of today's proceedings will hinge on that speech. A lot and look first of all it was an appropriate I think I think you've read attacks listen to it and I think. It's easy to draw through line as congressman Cheney and many others have have done. But I think more more relevant even for today's proceedings is that these members of congress who were voting. On impeachment they witnessed it they saw it they may or may not seen this feature they certainly saw what the speech cause they heard the chance they heard the knocking at the door some of them. Or were counting harrowing tales. Of coming within a few inches of losing their lives of a barrier had been broken out of a quick thinking colleague were staffer or a capitol police officer hadn't stepped in. There could be a lot more. In terms of fatalities including members of congress they are shaken by this. And frankly disturbed that the president would in this case try to redefine history. He does it all the time we've heard him do it for years now trying to do it deflect and explain and and trying to rewrite facts alternative facts perhaps. This is no goes down as a judgment against that in in their and there are many members of congress who consider this vote not just a vote against trumpet a vote for truth. And some Republican House members are now complaining about being asked to go through a new metal detector. Before entering the house chamber what does that say about the distrust week in congress right now. There is extraordinary there were literally members of congress who were scared of their colleagues and perhaps with good reason. Some of those colleagues this including some new ones we're tweeting about Nancy policies whereabouts during the siege itself saying that she had left. The house floor there are accusations out there we heard a congresswoman from New Jersey say is much that did it in view essentially members of congress were helping cased the joint. Are helping some of these people are involved in in the in the riot. We scores and maybe even directions as it was going on. Those are extraordinary accusations we know there's a members of congress who talked about openly carrying weapons on to the house floor. They are scared of each other and it was an extraordinary scene last night as they assembled for that vote to have that many Republican members of congress defying push you right past. Those and those barriers and right past. Those metal detectors despite everything that happened that last week they're claiming that it's an improper intrusion on their own liberties to have to be searched before going on to the house floor. Frankly members of congress are voting today afraid afraid of their CD. During votes on the house floor which is something that certainly I have never seen and I don't think we've ever witnessed in the history of the com. It's as so much of this is surreal for sure and adding to that. Now we have some congressman's members testing positive for cove in nineteen after they say they were forced a lockdown in safe rooms during the attack. With other congress members who would not Wear masks refuse to Wear masks what's the latest on up. Ya another fear that members of congress have visited in terms of fearing their own colleagues there are. Many Republicans who refuse to Wear a mask that refuse to comply with what is now regulation in the house to do so. They are subject to fines unclear how collectible those fines will be. But right now that has part of it is that you have people that were huddled together now blaming each other for infections. We saw some of the tense confrontations behind closed doors videos emerged of Democrat Sally Republicans please put on a mask there was mockery. Going on the fact that this is all going on in the midst of the Kobe nineteen crisis just adds another layer to the C reality of this. And to the states of taking the stand that congress take. And to that bizarre to think you going to a safe room to protect yourself from a deadly attack and end up. With a potentially deadly virus Rick Klein in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.