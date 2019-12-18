Transcript for House set to cast historic votes on articles of impeachment

More on those Democrats from the swing districts they face a lot of questions from the constituents report about it. Most of them have come out and said they will vote for impeachment today. How much might that hurt the reelection efforts ABC consultant and former democratic senator from North Dakota red state Heidi hi camp. Joins us now Heidi your thoughts on that. Well my point is that exactly what you just heard most people aren't paying attention. And even though the president wants to make this an election year issue. I think we're gonna see health care where and a C dreamers we're gonna see immigration. We're gonna see a whole host of other issues now come to the forefront that people actually care about and sell. Impeachment is playing out I think that the people in Washington right now or thinking not so much about the election they're thinking about legacy. They're thinking about the history. How history will look back on this moment and so I think that this is a moment in time make it's exaggerated. What that's happening and in eight months I don't think you know many people are going to be thinking much about it okay so maybe in your take it is and help Democrats does it help Republicans as a fire up the president's spaces as Terry we're we're talking about. It's hard to imagine the president's base giving more fired up and so has he reached peak capacity I think. The democratic strategist have to assume that his base is going to be fired up no matter what. Whether it's on a border wall or whether it's on impeachment or whether some kind of trump grievance. You know we're being picked on we're not be respected because the president's not being respected. And sell you know I don't think this is a based motivate her beyond what you already have I think for the Democratic Party. It is a base more debater and that's why you see a lot of the moderates. Basically having to hang on to their base saying we've got to make this decision. Not just for history but to respond to the concerns of our based constituency. High. I'm curious what one of the democratic candidates were in for president Michael Bloomberg has been attacked for. For his money in for for allegedly trying to buy his way to the nomination but he's put some of that money. Where his mouth is when it comes to defending those Democrats in the swing districts and putting that money behind impeachment does that help let all with voters and or the democratic. Establishment. If I have one criticism of how the Democrats have handled this is they have ceded the territory and Mike Bloomberg has stepped into what I think is a very serious Boyd. The Democrats need to not just to town halls. They need to do a clear concise message on why they're taking this vote and there needs to be money behind that message in the president. Politically is playing this right and I think the Democrats are behind the eight bond they're gonna have to figure out. How they're going to send that nests each. To their constituents that this is not an act of grievance or you know your rational that what they're doing is something that needed to be done. That they're needed to be a constitutional statement made and I think that message has not. Gotten through. To bomb their base constituency to Vick constituents and those moderate districts tight hi camp with a fascinating perspective this morning Heidi we thank you for that.

